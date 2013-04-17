Windows 8 Touch Device Prices Will Drop to $200, Says Intel CEO

Prices for touch-enabled Windows 8 devices are expected to plummet all the way down to $200, Intel executives have said. During its first quarter conference call, the chipmaker said future Windows 8 gadgets, including tablets and laptops, will be priced competitively low. This would put Microsoft-powered devices more on a par with $199 Android devices.

These new Windows 8 devices will be based on Intel’s forthcoming quad-core chip, known as Bay Trail, the company also said. Earlier this month at its annual conference in Beijing, an Intel executive in China claimed that Bay Trail will be “the most powerful Atom processor to date,” boasting all-day battery life with weeks of standby.

“If you look at touch-enabled Intel-based notebooks that are ultrathin using [Bay Trail] processors, those prices are going to be down as low as $200,” Intel CEO Paul Otellini said.

On the Android tablets side of things, Google’s ASUS-made Nexus 7 starts at $199 and features a 7-inch screen and a Nvidia Tegra 3 processor. However, Intel didn’t specify what screen size its new Bay Trail-powered products would feature.

The announcement of this drastic price drop comes just after the IDC cited Windows 8 as a reason for the worst plummet in PC sales in nearly two decades. Microsoft also seems to be questioning some elements of Windows 8’s “Modern UI,” as the rumored 8.1 update may offer an option to bypass the tiled Start screen.