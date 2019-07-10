Trending

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Wireless Gaming Mouse for Less Than $8

Looking for a wireless mouse that can help you dominate the competition for less than the cost of lunch?

 

Amazon is currently offering the TeckNet 4800DPI Wireless Gaming Mouse for only $7.49 when you use the code “TeckNet289B” at checkout. That’s 50% off the mouse’s previous price of $14.99. 

 

Features include 8 responsive buttons (including a rapid fire button that sends a triple click), 5 levels of adjustable DPI settings and an uninterrupted 10 meter connection distance. With a 500hz polling rate and ergonomic grip that feels good in hand, the mouse is a no brainer at $7.50. How do I know it feels good in hand? I own two and use them on my gaming rig at home and on my Chromebook while out. 

If you’re looking for a more premium wireless mouse for your Apple laptop, the Apple Magic Mouse 2 is a top choice and is available at a discount for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

