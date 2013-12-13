How To Enable ‘Do Not Disturb' on Your Pebble Watch

The Pebble may still be among the most simple smartwatches on the market, but recent updates have brought more functionality to the Kickstarter-funded timepiece. The most recent of these updates lets wearers enable a “Do Not Disturb Mode” that blocks notifications during certain periods of time. Here’s how to prevent your Pebble from prodding you during your next nap or important meeting.

1. Press the Select button situated between the Up and Down controller buttons to launch the main menu.

2. Scroll down to Settings.

3. Select Notifications.

4. Check Disabled under the “Do Not Disturb” heading to enable the feature. It should now say Enabled with a moon icon next to it.

5. Select the “Set Schedule” option to specify during which periods of time notifications should be blocked.

6. Set the desired time. Use the up and down buttons to change the hours and minutes then press the middle button to confirm your choice. After pressing this middle button, the cursor will move to the next field (i.e. hour, minutes, AM/PM). The schedule saves automatically once you hit this middle button after both times are set.