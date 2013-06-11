PDP Afterglow Prismatic Wireless Headset Gets Immersive With Dolby

It's a case of gaming with no strings attached. PDP, a third-party video-game peripheral maker, has unveiled its latest creation on the E3 2013 show floor -- the Afterglow Prismatic Wireless Dolby 5.1 Wireless headset. A refresh of last year's model the $179 headphones are packing Dolby 5.1 surround sound technology for a more immersive gaming experience. The headset is universal which means they'll work with your PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. However there's no word if the headset will feature Xbox One support.

Similar to other Afterglow products, the cans feature illuminated casing over each can that shows of the headsets inner circuitry. The casing and the attached microphone light up and can produce up to 2200 colors that can be toggled using a button on the right earcup for an added cool factor. The cans are also outfitted with 50mm neodynium drivers that when combined with Dolby's technology delivers loud balanced audio that can handle big explosions and more nuanced audio equally.

During our listening session, we eavesdropped on a "Battlefield 3" playthrough. The Prismatics faithfully represented the sharp staccato bursts of a AK-47 against the deafening boom of a flash bang. However it was also able to capture the sound of a small amount of sand and rubble falling from a collapsing roof. Fit-wise, the Prismatics sat comfortably on our head and were easy to adjust.

Gamers looking to add a little pizazz to their game can pick up the Prismatics starting in the fall.