No-Contract iPhone 5 Coming to Cricket Wireless Sept. 28

Apple's iPhone 5 event may be long over, but news about the device continues to trickle in. Today, we've gotten word that in addition to the big three carriers, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, the iPhone 5 will also be available on Cricket Wireless' prepaid, no-contract network. Cricket says that the iPhone 5 will be available Sept. 28.

Cricket became the first U.S.-based no-contract carrier to offer the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S earlier this year. The main draw of the service is that you don't get locked into an expensive two-year contract just to get an iPhone. The downside is that you'll have to pay more up front for the device.

Currently, Cricket sells the 16GB iPhone 4S for $500. Plans include a $55 unlimited talk, text and data option. While data is technically unlimited, Cricket will throttle you if you use more than 2.3GB per month. Since the iPhone 5 will cost the same as the iPhone 4S originally did, we expect Cricket's pricing to be roughly the same.

There isn't much more information available as of yet, but Cricket says it will give us more details as we approach the launch date.