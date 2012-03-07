Trending

New iPad vs. iPad 2: Which Tablet Should You Buy?

It's here: the new iPad has arrived. But before you place your preorder or queue up outside the nearest Apple Store, make sure you aren't dropping your hard-earned coin on the wrong slate. The iPad 2 is still an exceptional product, after all, and might be more suitable for your needs, particularly since it starts at just $399. Here's a quick rundown of both tablets' specs to help you decide which iPad is worth your money.

New iPadiPad 2
Price with Wi-Fi$499, $599, $699From $399
Price with 4G LTE$699, $729, $829N/A
CarrierAT&T / VerizonAT&T / Verizon
AvailabilityMarch 16, pre-orders start todayNow
Dimensions (in)Unspecified, 0.37 inches thin9.50 x 7.31 x 0.34
Weight1.4 lbs1.33 lbs (Wi-Fi),1.35 lbs (3G)
Display Size9.7-inch9.7-inch
Display Resolution2048 x 1536, 264 pixels per inch (ppi)1024 x 768, 132 pixels per inch (ppi)
ProcessorA5X Quad Core(supposedly 2x faster,4x graphics performanceof Tegra 3 chip)A5 Dual Core 1GHz
RAMUnspecified512 MB
Storage16GB / 32 GB / 64 GB16GB / 32 GB / 64 GB
SiriNo, but has microphone button with dictation supportNo
Front CameraUnspecified, iSight cameraVGA video and stills
Back Camera5-megapixel CMOS sensor,shoots 1080p HD video960 x 720 stills,shoots 720p video
MicrophoneYesYes
Wi-Fi802.11a/b/g/n + Personal Hotspot802.11a/b/g/n
Mobile Broadband3G World-Ready3G
BluetoothYesYes
GPSYesYes
Battery9 hours on 4G,10 hours on 3G10 hours, 6600 mAh
GyroscopeYes3-axis
AccelerometerYes3-axis

With its higher-res display, improved camera and faster CPU, the new iPad is definitely worth $100 more than its predecessor. The only reason to buy an iPad 2 is you absolutely can't afford to pony up more than $399 or, if you're buying the tablet as a gift for someone who won't notice the obvious difference in screen sharpness and speed. 