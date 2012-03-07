New iPad vs. iPad 2: Which Tablet Should You Buy?

It's here: the new iPad has arrived. But before you place your preorder or queue up outside the nearest Apple Store, make sure you aren't dropping your hard-earned coin on the wrong slate. The iPad 2 is still an exceptional product, after all, and might be more suitable for your needs, particularly since it starts at just $399. Here's a quick rundown of both tablets' specs to help you decide which iPad is worth your money.
|New iPad
|iPad 2
|Price with Wi-Fi
|$499, $599, $699
|From $399
|Price with 4G LTE
|$699, $729, $829
|N/A
|Carrier
|AT&T / Verizon
|AT&T / Verizon
|Availability
|March 16, pre-orders start today
|Now
|Dimensions (in)
|Unspecified, 0.37 inches thin
|9.50 x 7.31 x 0.34
|Weight
|1.4 lbs
|1.33 lbs (Wi-Fi),1.35 lbs (3G)
|Display Size
|9.7-inch
|9.7-inch
|Display Resolution
|2048 x 1536, 264 pixels per inch (ppi)
|1024 x 768, 132 pixels per inch (ppi)
|Processor
|A5X Quad Core(supposedly 2x faster,4x graphics performanceof Tegra 3 chip)
|A5 Dual Core 1GHz
|RAM
|Unspecified
|512 MB
|Storage
|16GB / 32 GB / 64 GB
|16GB / 32 GB / 64 GB
|Siri
|No, but has microphone button with dictation support
|No
|Front Camera
|Unspecified, iSight camera
|VGA video and stills
|Back Camera
|5-megapixel CMOS sensor,shoots 1080p HD video
|960 x 720 stills,shoots 720p video
|Microphone
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|802.11a/b/g/n + Personal Hotspot
|802.11a/b/g/n
|Mobile Broadband
|3G World-Ready
|3G
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|9 hours on 4G,10 hours on 3G
|10 hours, 6600 mAh
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|3-axis
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|3-axis
With its higher-res display, improved camera and faster CPU, the new iPad is definitely worth $100 more than its predecessor. The only reason to buy an iPad 2 is you absolutely can't afford to pony up more than $399 or, if you're buying the tablet as a gift for someone who won't notice the obvious difference in screen sharpness and speed.