MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop with 1050Ti Graphics Hits All-Time Low of $799

Nvidia's GTX 1050 and 1050Ti Pascal GPUs have led to some extraordinary gaming laptop deals. Machines that would normally cost upwards of $1,000 have dropped comfortably under the $1k mark. A case in point is MSI's GL62M Gaming Laptop. At the start of the year it was retailing for $1,000. Today, it's hit an all-time price low of $799.99 on Amazon, and this is a machine that makes no major compromises.

The 15.6-inch laptop features a 1080p display and is powered by Intel's Core i5-7300HQ quad-core CPU. MSI paired the Kaby Lake CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The icing on the cake is Nvidia's GTX 1050Ti 4GB graphics card. Although the GTX 1050 chips are considered budget, our GPU tests have shown that the GTX 1050Ti is no slouch and offers high frame rates and smooth performance on popular titles like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Hitman.

To prevent the GL62M from having a meltdown, MSI has also included built-in thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU including six heat pipes. There's also a customizable Steel keyboard and a 1080p IPS panel with a wide 178-degree viewing angle.

The MSI GL62M packs all of those features into an affordable $799.99 package that should please the casual to mainstream gamer.