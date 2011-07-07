MSI Announces WindPad 110W Windows Tablet with AMD Processor

There's life in the Windows 7 tablet market yet. Today, MSI announced the release of its 10-inch WindPad 110W, the first mass market tablet based on AMD's Z-Series Fusion platform of chips with integrated Radeon graphics.

In addition to its high-performance, low-power 1-GHz AMD chip, the $599 WindPad 110 sports a 1280 x 800 screen, 4GB of DDR3 memory, and 32GB of SSD storage. A TPM security chip and MSI's EasyFace biometric software are designed to keep the slate security.

Front and rear 1.3MP cameras allow you to chat and take photos while mini-HDMI and USB 2.0 ports allow you to connect to external displays or storage devices. The WindPad 110W is available for pre-order right now on Amazon.com and Newegg.