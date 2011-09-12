Motorola Electrify Superphone Brings Dual-Core Power to U.S. Cellular

It's electric! U.S. Cellular looks to shock the competition with a new Android 2.3 smartphone, the Motorola Electrify. Similar in size and capability to the brand new Droid Bionic for Verizon and physically identical to the Motorola Photon 4G, the Electrify will no doubt spark a fever in U.S. Cellular customers thanks to high-interest specs such as a 4.3-inch qHD (540 x 960 pixel) touch screen, 1GHz dual-core processor, HDMI output, an 8MP back-facing camera, a frontward camera for video calls, and a fairly standard $199 price tag after a $100 mail-in rebate and a new two-year data contract.

The specs mentioned above place the Electrify in a category of super-powered dual-core phones that also includes the Samsung Galaxy S II and the HTC Sensation 4G, both robust phones with large displays and beefy multimedia features. Though the Electrify won't surf a 4G network like the Motorola Bionic, it will offer two other cool features found on that device. Namely, the new smartphone will be able to share its Android interface with an optional Lapdock that includes an 11.6-inch screen, laptop-sized keyboard, and a full-scale version of FireFox for a desktop web experience. The Electrtify will also work with an HD station that ports the smartphone's web surfing and calling capabilities to a larger monitor or television.

For those like to keep their entertainment on the device, the Electrify will carry a fold-out kickstand for music and video played directly on the smartphone. With 16GB of onboard storage and support for up to a 32GB microSD card, there should be ample storage real estate. No pictures of the kickstand or release details yet, but stay tuned for more details about this capable phone doing the electric slide to U.S. Cellular subscribers soon.