Motorola and Verizon Tease 'Main Event' on September 5th

Bring your cameras to work on September 5th, New Yorkers, because you could witness a sight that happens once in a blue moon: a horde of pasty tech journalists jogging en masse down the city streets. Nokia and Microsoft already had a press conference scheduled in NYC that day to talk up the Windows Phone Lumia lineup, and the hub-bub hints that it may be the unveiling of the first Windows Phone 8 device. Exciting! But that's not all that's in store for that fateful fall day.

Not to be outdone, Motorola and Verizon just shipped around a save-the-date of their own. The date: September 5th. The location: New York City. The purpose: Motorola's not saying… but we have a strong guess.

Since Verizon's the co-sponsor and the tagline of the announcement is "Motorola On Display," it's not going too far out on a limb to guess that September 5th will be the grand unveiling of the so-called Motorola Droid RAZR HD, which has had several details leaked to the web in recent weeks. The Droid RAZR HD reportedly has a 4.5-inch true 720p display -- hence the name -- along with a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, world phone capabilities and on-board 4G LTE.

The fifth is just the tip of the iceberg for major September announcements; Samsung's teased us with "Something Big" on the 1st and Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 5 on September 12th.

Via SlashGear