Trending

Moto X+1 Leak Shows Front Speakers, New Camera

By News 

Notorious tech leakster Evan Blass, better known as evleaks, may have "retired" from the game, but he made sure to go out on a high note. In a tweet that reads "My retirement gift to you," evleaks shows off some pretty convincing images of what could be Motorola's upcoming Moto X+1 smartphone.

The new photos showcase black and white variations of the purported Moto X+1. The black version sports a matte black rear panel while the white variation sports a wood finish, though we assume you'll be able to customize the phone's paneling using Motorola's online Moto Maker shopping tool. 

MORE: 12 Surprising Things Your Android Phone Can Do

The most noticeable design change from last year's Moto X is in the X+1's rear camera lens, which now appears to have a ring of silver around it. That outer ring sports what could be two small flash LED sensors, instead of the large single flash that lies under the Moto X's 10-MP camera. The Moto X's rear-facing speaker looks like it's moved to the front for the X+1. 

Droid Life recently uncovered what could be the Moto X+1's final specs, which include Android 4.4.4, a 5.2-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, a Qualcomm Adreno 330 processor with 1.8GB of RAM and a 12-MP camera. The original Moto X sported a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 720 display, so the jump to a bigger, full HD display would be welcome. 

Motorola is holding a press event in Chicago on Sept. 4, and based on its hint-heavy invitation, we expect to see the Moto X+1, the Moto 360 smartwatch, a new Moto G phone, and possibly another wearable device. We'll be on the ground for the big showcase, so stay tuned. 

Sources: evleaks, Droid Life

Michael Andronico

A devout gamer and tech enthusiast, Mike Andronico joined the Laptop team in July 2013. With a B.A. in Journalism from Purchase College and experience at GameNGuide, Examiner and 2D-X, Mike tackles everything from iPhone rumors to in-depth hardware reviews.