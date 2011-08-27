Easy Battery Tips: Make Your Smart Phone Last Longer

It is your calendar, web surfer, GPS navigator, camera, music and video player, and—oh yeah—phone. You’d literally be lost without your smart phone. Because you do so much with it, this device simply has to work harder, smarter, and longer than any other piece of technology you own. So what happens if the power goes out?

To make sure you hold onto every last bit of juice till the lights come back on, we have a few simple steps you can take to get the most battery life from your smart phone. For instance, in pretty much all cases it can be useful to decrease the brightness of your display. And you can often save battery by switching to Wi-Fi when it’s available, instead of using 3G. Try these tips to make sure your do-it-all gadget can keep multitasking well into the evening.