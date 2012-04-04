Lincoln Announces Online 24/7 Concierge Service, iPad App

The process of purchasing a new car can be strenuous. There's hours of research, traveling to car dealerships and doing battle with swarmy car dealers. Lincoln is attempting to make the process of purchasing and maintaining a Lincoln a little smoother with their new online concierge service.

The service can be accessed through Lincoln's website and will provide a personalized walkthrough of Lincoln products and vehicles. Users caa also create a portfolio with customer preferences that can be shared with the dealer. The portfolio can be accessed from multiple devices including laptops, smartphones and iPads. Consumers can also grant a chosen Lincoln dealer access to the portfolio to better assist them in finding their perfect car.

In addition to the 24/7 service, Lincoln also announced an iPad for Lincoln dealers to better assist consumers. Similar to the conceirge service , the app will help dealers navigate through vehicles and specific features to better assist consumers. The app will also quickly compare competitor prices.

Both services will kick off in 2013, just in time for the launch of the 2013 Lincoln MKX.