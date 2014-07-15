Trending

Apple iPad Pro Coming Later This Year (Report)

By News 

With all of the recent Apple rumors focusing on the iWatch and iPhone 6, it’s easy to forget that the company is also said to be working on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But a new report indicates that the slate is still in the pipeline, and could make its debut later this year.

According to the Taiwanese site Economic News Daily, a Taiwan-based supplier of Apple parts has received orders for components for the iPad Pro. What’s more, the tablet could be ready to ship alongside a new iPad mini and iPad Air models.

In addition to its larger size, the iPad Pro’s display will also reportedly be available with two a 2K or 4K display resolution. The 2K model’s resolution is said to come in at 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, while the 4K Pro’s screen will top out at 4096 x 3072 pixels. The Pro may also get a stylus and a Smart Cover with a built in keyboard, similar to the Microsoft Surface’s Type Cover.

Further reports indicate that the iPad Pro could get a Touch ID home button with fingerprint reader. Eye-tracking technology could be on deck for the Pro, though there isn’t much information available about how Apple would implement such a feature. So will the iPad Pro debut in time for the holidays? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

via Economic News Daily

