iOS 9.3.2 Appears To Be Wrecking 9.7-inch iPad Pros

Some users may be eager to update their iDevices to iOS 9.3.2, an update released today (May 16) that supposedly "fixes bugs and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad," but 9.7-inch iPad Pro owners need to pump their brakes. Users are reporting that the update turns Apple's latest tablet into a highly expensive paperweight, and one they cannot fix on their own.

This is according to comments posted to a MacRumors forum thread by users that claim the update renders their tablet useless. The failure starts by showing users an "Error 56" message that tells them to sync their tablets with iTunes, an action that doesn't appear to fix the problem.

According to Apple's error code database, an Error 56 is a hardware bug. The company suggests users encountering this error update to the most recent version of iTunes, turn off third-party security software and then attempt to restore the iPad twice. If a device isn't fixed after these steps, users are to contact Apple support.

Whether or not Apple will release iOS 9.3.3 to fix this problem or update 9.3.2 so that it doesn't brick devices is unknown, but we look forward to an update that solves this problem for affected users. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if and when we receive it.