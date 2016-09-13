International Dell Sites Leak Rose Gold XPS 13

On the heels of an online leak that revealed that Dell will release an XPS 13 with 7th generation Intel "Kaby Lake" CPUs, the company's sites in the United Kingdom and China show the new computer in rose gold alongside the traditional silver.

The rose gold XPS 13 / Credit: Dell

Rose gold has proven to be a popular tech color, especially after the release of the iPhone 6s in that hue last year. The leaks about the new XPS 13 have been popping up consistently in the r/dell subreddit.

The UK site doesn't list any prices, but the Chinese site starts at RMB 6,999.00, roughly $1,048 as of this writing. The Chinese site also confirms the Kaby Lake CPUs.

Dell has not yet announced that a Kaby Lake XPS 13 exists, but we expect to see it soon with all of these leaks springing up.

