HP Selling 17-inch Notebook for $750

Thanks to a stackable $200 HP coupon, you can get a 17.3" notebook with a 2.2GHz Core 2 Duo processor, 4GB of RAM, and 7,200 rpm 320GB hard drive for just $749.99. The coupon applies to configurable laptops over $1,099 and the HP Pavilion dv7t already has a $150 discount going on, but it expires today. Click here to score this deal and don't forget to configure the RAM, hard drive and color upgrades.

If a 17 inch desktop replacement isn't your style, don't worry. The $200 off coupon applies to all configurable laptops. Click here to get started making your perfect system and use coupon code NBST949213 to get your discount.