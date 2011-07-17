How to View and Edit Office Documents Stored in the Cloud on the iPad 2

The iPad allows you to store Office Documents in the cloud, and view and edit them on there. Here's how:
- On the Quickoffice home screen you’ll see what looks like a hard drive icon on the left-hand side marked “On iPad 2” (or iPad).
- To add cloud-based accounts to sync with your iPad, press the + button in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- You’ll now see several options for cloud services. We added accounts for Dropbox and Google Docs.
- Click the service you’d like to add, then enter your username and password.
- The account name will appear on the left pane of your iPad’s screen, to the right of what looks like a hard drive with the logo of the cloud service on top. Tap the account to view its contents.
- Click on the Office document you’d like to open and edit.