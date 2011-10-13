How to Stay Afloat in iCloud on the iPad

Apple’s cloud storage service, free with iOS 5, lets you upload your content (music, photos, and documents) to iCloud for instant and seamless integration across all your iDevices (iPad, iPhone, and iPod). For starters, you get 5GB of free storage space, but you can upgrade to 10GB for $20 per year, 20GB for $40 per year, or 50GB for $100 per year. Here’s how to get started.

Go to Settings .

. Select iCloud .

. Select the types of content (Calendars, Contact, Mail, or Reminders) you want uploaded to iCloud.

you want uploaded to iCloud. Follow the prompt in Mail and Notes to create an iCloud mail account.

to create an iCloud mail account. Click the Storage & Backup tab to purchase additional storage. Then choose your plan.

to purchase additional storage. Then choose your plan. Now the selected content will automatically update on your iPad, iPhone, or laptop (via iCloud.com). That means you’ll be able to view and edit a document on whichever device you’re using at the moment. Your contacts will always be up to date. And you’ll always have access to your music, photo, book, and app collections.

