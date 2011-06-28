How to Print Docs and Photos from the iPad 2

Whether you want a hard copy of a Word doc or you want to print a photo from across the room, Apple’s AirPrint technology makes it a cinch. AirPrint lets you wirelessly print e-mail, photos, web pages, and documents (including PDFs). At the moment, only HP makes AirPrint-compatible printers. If you want to use another wireless printer with the iPad, you’ll have to download a separate app to open the file and then print it. That’s why we prefer AirPrint; it works seamlessly with Apple’s native apps as well as third-party apps such as AirSharing and Quickoffice. For this how-to we used the HP Photosmart e-All-in-One D110a ($99.95 ; www.hp.com).

Make sure your iPad and AirPrint-enabled printer are connected to the same wireless network.

are connected to the same wireless network. Open a document, e-mail, or photo using your iPad , then tap the arrow icon in the top right corner.

, then tap the arrow icon in the top right corner. Tap the Print option in the drop-down menu . Your iPad will automatically hunt for AirPrint-capable printers on your network. The tablet found our Photosmart D110 in just a few seconds.

. Your iPad will automatically hunt for AirPrint-capable printers on your network. The tablet found our Photosmart D110 in just a few seconds. Select the number of copies and tap Print.

Bonus Tip: In the Photos app you can queue up multiple photos to print as part of a single job. In the zoomed-out view of all of your pics, hit the arrow icon. Next, select the pictures you want to print. Now hit the Print button in the top left of the menu bar.

