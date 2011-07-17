Trending

How to Create and Sync Notes on the iPad

Create and Sync Notes from the iTunes App Store on your iPad by following these few simple steps:

  • Download Evernote (free) from the iTunes App Store.
  • Sign up for an Evernote account within the app (or sign into your existing account).
  • Download and install Evernote for your PC from www.evernote.com, as well as the extension for your browser (we used Firefox).
  • Create a note on your iPad using the on-screen keyboard. Make sure you add a tag as well as a title to make it easier to find your note later.
  • Tap the microphone, photo, or camera icon to add a voice note, picture, or captured image to your note. (The camera option is limited to iPad owners.)
  • Tap Synchronize Now to sync your notes and access them via your desktop.

