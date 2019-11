Sharing photos with family and friends has never been easier thanks to the iPad. Here's how you do it:

Tap Photos on the iPad’s home screen.

on the iPad’s home screen. Open the image you’d like to share.

Tap the share icon in the top right corner, then select your email app

in the top right corner, then select your email app Fill in the recipient and subject, add a message, then hit Send.

Bonus Tip: To select multiple photos for e-mailing, tap the arrow icon while you’re viewing an album, then check the images you’d like to share. Now tap E-mail.