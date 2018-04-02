Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 710S Plus w/ 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $929

The Lenovo IdeaPad 710S Plus is a great 13-inch notebook that packs everything you could want in a light, ultraportable frame. For a limited time, Lenovo is upgrading its laptop with 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB SSD. Better yet, use coupon "BUYMORSAVMOR" to drop the price of this configuration from $1,599.99 to $929.99.

The configuration on sale also features a 13.3-inch 1080p multi-touch LCD and a 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor.

Buy on Lenovo

The 2.6-pound 710S Plus offers jaw-droppig images with fine details and a wide range of realistic colors. It can produce 121 percent of the sRGB specturm, which beats the 96 percent ultraportable average.

The laptop's backlit keyboard and buttonless touchpad are comfortable for everyday work and its JBL stereo speakers belt out enough audio to fill out a large conference room with sturdy bass and clear vocals.

With 7 hours of battery life, the 710S Plus disappoints a bit when it comes to endurance, so make sure you pack your charger wherever you go. Otherwise, this machine's upgraded RAM, SSD, and vibrant screen make it a solid choice for work or play.