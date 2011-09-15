Trending

Eyes On with Intel's Pair and Share: Media Streaming to All Your Devices

By News 

Due later this year, Intel's Pair and Share technology allows users to stream photos or video directly from a smartphone or tablet to a notebook. With Pair and Share software installed on an Android phone, an iPad, and a Windows computer, the mobile devices can communicate over a standard Wi-Fi signal.

At IDF today, we had a chance to get a personalized demo, using an Android phone that sent photos and later video to a Toshiba Portege Z83 Ultrabook. To make things even more interesting, the Portege Z83 was connected to a large screen TV over WiDi so it passed the same media on to that as well.

Check out the video below to a get closer look at Intel's Pair and Share technology in action.

