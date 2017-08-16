Editors' Choice HP Spectre x360 Now Only $980

The HP Spectre x360 offers the utility of a standard laptop with the flexibility and usability of a tablet. It's one of the best 2-in-1s on the market and, for a limited time, Best Buy is offering this Editors' Choice laptop for $1,079.99.

Even better, students with a valid .edu email address can sign up for Best Buy's deals newsletter and receive an instant $100 digital coupon, which they can use to drop the Spectre's price to $979.99. That's $250 off and the lowest the x360 has ever been.

Buy on Best Buy

The Spectre x360 is the most striking 2-in-1 HP has ever made. We'd even argue it's the best laptop they've ever made. The machine is covered in large swaths of cold, smooth brushed metal. Its 13.3-inch display can be flipped and folded allowing you to use the system in tablet, kiosk, presentation, or laptop modes. We also found the display to be bright and colorful.

Powering the 2.9-pound laptop is a 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For sound, it uses a quad-speaker setup from hi-fi audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

In terms of ports, it has dual Thunderbolt USB-C ports for everything from power delivery to display mirroring and there's also a single USB 3.1 Type-A port. There's no SD memory slot, but that's a small inconvenience in the grand scheme of things. In our battery test, the Spectre x360 lasted a fantastic 10 hours and 6 minutes.

Students who need a solid 2-in-1 will find the Spectre x360 to be a near-perfect machine. Sure, there are less expensive 2-in-1s out there, but if you need the best, the Spectre x360 is a worthwhile investment.