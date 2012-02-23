DisplaySearch: Apple Top Mobile PC Seller in 2011, Thanks to iPad

If you had any doubts as to Apple's supremacy in the mobile PC space, let DisplaySearch's latest report put those to rest. According to the Quarterly Mobile PC Shipment and Forecast Report released today, Cupertino was king when it came to tablets and notebooks shipped in 2011.

In Q4 of 2011 alone, Apple shipped 23.4 million mobile PCs, for a 26.6-percent market share. However, 18.7 million of those 23.4 million units shipped were iPads; and Apple's laptop might alone wasn't enough for it to outpace HP, which sold 8.7 million notebooks to Apple's 4.6 million in Q4 2011.

DisplaySearch reports that overall, tablet sales grew 21o percent in 2011, while notebook sales grew just a relatively paltry 11 percent.