Dell Claims Latest BIOS Gives XPS 13 Better Battery Life

If the XPS 13's epic 14-hour battery life isn't quite long enough for you, Dell has a new optimization that it claims can give your laptop up to 14 percent more endurance.

The new BIOS, which you can download here, offloads audio processing from the CPU to the digital signal processor. Dell also recommends that you install the latest audio driver.

The company says it knows that Microsoft's "Movies & TV" and the desktop Netflix app work, and suggests that other apps will also use the offloading for a battery bump.

We haven't had the opportunity to test this on our unit yet, but if you do, let us know whether or not you see better battery life in the comments.

