CES 2013 Day 5: Top 10 Stories

We're heading into the final hours of CES 2013, and the product announcements and hands-on demos are still coming fast and furious. Read on for a wrap-up of the hottest news from the show floor.

Microsoft Surface Pro Demo

We got a firsthand look at the Surface Tablet Pro in all of its more muscular glory, and we enjoyed the device’s quick-footed navigation, support for Windows apps and capable collection of new bonus features–especially considering it costs $400 more than the $499 Surface RT.

Synaptics Sensa Tablet Concept Demo

One of the unsung features of the iPad mini is that the software is smart enough to know whether you’re holding the tablet or trying to tap the screen. That’s how Apple can get away with such a narrow bezel. Synaptics believes it has a better solution with its grip sensing technology, which it demonstrated here at CES 2013 using the company’s Sensa tablet concept.

Archos Announces Retina-Level Resolution Tablet for $249

How low can hi-res go? Less than a year after Apple introduced the 3rd-gen iPad and its eye-searing Retina display, the Google Nexus 10 tablet is already delivering a comparable level of eye-candy for $100 less than Apple’s flagship slate, and at CES 2013, Archos is primed to take pixel-packed displays to the masses. The company’s new Archos 97 Titanium sports a display that shamelessly apes the iPad’s, from its 9.7-inch screen size to its 2048 x 1536-pixel screen resolution—and manages to do so for just $249, or half the cost of its inspiration.

Harman Interactive In-Car Heads-Up Display Demo

When we first heard about Harman’s Interactive Heads-Up Display infotainment system, we weren’t quite sure if the company’s ambitious platform would be too intimidating for the average driver. But after spending some time with the platform, which includes a touch-screen display, a digital instrument cluster, gesture controls and a heads-up display, it looks as though Harman has everything under control.

Hands-On: Qualcomm StreamBoost

Streaming movies, playing online games and downloading large files can all slow your network, and the more devices you bring into your home, the more your network speeds will suffer. But Qualcomm may have the answer for your slow network blues with its new StreamBoost router technology.

Hands-On: Archos GamePad Tablet

2013 is shaping up to be a great year for Android gaming fans. Archos debuted its new GamePad tablet at CES 2013, hoping to win over the early adopter crowd. In order to stand out from the crowd, Archos is offering its latest tablet at a wallet-friendly $169. But will that be enough to score with gamers?

Wysips Crystal Charges Smartphones With Light

The last time we met with Wysips back in 2011, we were blown away by the company’s photovoltaic film prototype. The idea: Let phones sip power from the sun or any ambient light source via the screen. This week at CES 2013, the company showed us an iPhone retro-fitted with its Wysips Crystal component to demonstrate how much closer it is to rocking the wireless world.

Hands-On: Garmin K2 Infotainment System

Garmin is expanding its portfolio beyond in-car GPS devices and looking to take over your entire dashboard. The company debuted its new K2 infotainment platform, and we got behind the wheel of a Dodge Journey with a built-in concept version of Garmin’s system to see if the company is on the right track.

Weirdest, Wildest, and Wackiest Gadgets

With more than 3,000 exhibitors at CES 2013, there were bound to be some gadgets that were outside the mold. Here are our picks for the weirdest, wildest and wackiest gadgets of CES 2013.

Playcast Announces Cloud Gaming Service Launch in U.S.

Cloud gaming services like Onlive will soon have some foreign competition here in the States. We spoke with Israeli-based firm Playcast, which is operating its self-titled cloud gaming service in France, Portugal and Korea with plans to launch the service here in the U.S. by the third quarter of this year.

