CES 2012 Day 1: Hottest New Gear

LAS VEGAS -- We got up-close and personal with new tablets and ultrabooks during the Sunday preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2012. Find out which tech really caught our eye.

Toshiba Shows Off Excite X10 Tablet

Toshiba's 10-inch Android tablet is going on a diet. The new Excite X10 sports the same Gorilla Glass display as the Thrive, but is 0.3 inches thick and weighs just 1.2 pounds.

Tobii Technology Demoes Eye Control

Swedish company, Tobii Technology, showed off its new Gaze UI yesterday at CES 2012. A Lenovo laptop prototype running Windows 8 could be controlled using eye-tracking technology, as we saw while playing Asteroids.

Lenovo's Dockable IdeaTab S2 10 Lasts 20 Hours

The Lenovo IdeaTab S2 10 Tablet will last 20 hours on a charge, and docks into a comfy keyboard, just like the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime.

Hands-On with OLPC XO 3.0 Tablet

Six minutes with a hand crank can supply an hour of power to the much anticipated OLPC XO 3.0 Tablet.

Acer Aspire S5 Ultrabook First Impressions

Acer introduced another ultrabook to the budding category with the 2.9-pound Aspire S5, which is only 0.59-inches thick. The company innovated with its MagicFlip I/O panel for ports.

Acer's Quad-Core 1080p Iconia Tab A700

Running Android 4.0, Acer has shown off the first tablet to include a 1080p screen with the Iconia Tab A700.

AcerCloud Bridges Android and Windows for Ultrabooks

AcerCloud seeks to make its ultrabooks, such as the Aspire S5 and Timeline series, stand out by bridging the gap between Windos and Android.

Hands-On with Ainovo Novo7 Android Tablet

For $99 you can grab a 7-inch Android 4.0 tablet from China-based Ainovo, in the form of the Novo7.

