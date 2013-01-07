Tap That Backside: Canopy Sensus is First Capacitive Touch iPhone Case

When it comes to smartphone display quality, you are the weakest link, because every time you touch the screen you block your own view. But what if you could just tap the back and sides instead? Today at CES 2013, we got a demo of the Canopy Sensus, the first iPhone case to feature capacitive touch capabilities that allow you to interact with your iPhone by touching parts of it that don't include the screen.

With the case on, we saw an arcade game being played by touching the back of the phone. We also saw a drawing app used the same way. The Sensus has touch sensors built into the rear as well as the right side, and can handle a maximum of 10 independent touches. It will be compatible with the iPhone 5 as well as the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S. You'll be able to get it in white, black and red for $59.99.

Note that applications have to be optimized for use with the Sensus, so whether it truly takes off or not when it launches this summer is up to developers. Either way, we're really excited about the possibilities that the Sensus brings to the table.