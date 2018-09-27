Amazon PC Gaming Sale: Up to $600 Off LCDs, RAM, Mice

Whether you're building a gaming rig or upgrading your existing one, Amazon has an excellent PC gaming sale going on today.

The online retailer has select PC accessories on sale with prices starting as low as $29.99. Some are discounted as much as 46 percent. Manufacturers include Acer, Asus, Corsair, EVGA, and Toshiba.

Sale items include gaming PCs, headsets, keyboards, monitors, and more. Noteworthy deals include:

Amazon's PC gaming sale is valid through September 27.