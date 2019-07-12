Trending

Prime Day Preview: Samsung Chromebook 3 for $159

By News 

Prime Day weekend is here and we expect Amazon to offer some of  the best laptop deals of the year. However, Walmart is currently leading the charge with a deal on one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. 

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $159 at Walmart. Traditionally, this laptop is priced at $230, so that's $71 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Chrome OS-powered machine. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's sale price for this same configuration. 

It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD and runs on a 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs is a 16GB eMMC flash drive. That may sound paltry, but there's also a built-in microSD slot and since it's Chrome OS powered, you'll have an additional 15GB of free cloud storage via Google Drive.

In our Samsung Chromebook 3 review, we were impressed by its bright, accurate screen, superb battery life, and strong performance. Although we thought the speakers could be better, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall capabilities.

The Chromebook 3 is the perfect little laptop for school and entertainment. It was able to take everything we threw at it without missing a beat. At one point, we had 10 browser tabs open along with some Google docs and a YouTube concert and the laptop didn't hiccup once. Even while watching a couple of 1080p movie trailers with all those other tabs running in the background, the Chromebook 3 showed no serious lag.

Lastly, we put its battery under scrutiny and it clocked 9 hours and 44 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's just enough juice to get you through an entire day on a single charge.

This deal won't last long, so act fast to one of our favorite Chromebooks on the cheap.

Samsung Chromebook 3 (4GB)