Help Me, Laptop: What's the Best Laptop for The Sims 4?

You don't have to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming laptop to play games, especially if you're playing nondemanding titles. There are plenty of regular, budget laptops that can do just that, so when a Tom's Guide forum user asked for help in selecting a laptop that could run The Sims 4, we took a dive down the requirement sheet to find some suggestions.

Nevnev writes, "I'm looking to get a laptop to primarily play The Sims 4. After thinking I knew about laptops and technology, I am now majorly confused when it comes to gaming specs! So, I have found a laptop but not sure if it fits the specs? if anyone can help out, I would be grateful."

Nevnev linked out to an Acer Aspire 1 with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, but that doesn't even have enough power to run very light games. Let's run through the required specs for The Sims 4.

Minimum / Recommended Specs for The Sims 4

CPU: Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or equivalent. (For computers using built-in graphics chipsets, the game requires 2.0-GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0-GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 or equivalent.) / Intel Core i5 or faster, AMD Athlon X4

RAM: 2GB of RAM / 4GB of RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better / NVIDIA GTX 650 or better

VRAM: 128 MB and support for Pixel Shader 3.0

DirectX version: DirectX 9.0c compatible

An easy choice is the Acer Aspire E 15, which is only $349 and comes outfitted with an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, an Intel UHD 620 GPU, 6GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. It has enough power to get you above 30 frames per second on The Sims 4, and on top of that, you'll benefit from its wide range of ports and long battery life (8:48). However,, you will have to settle for a dull 15.6-inch display and a rather bulky design.

A solid alternative is the Huawei MateBook D 14-inch (AMD). For $629, you get a 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an AMD Radeon Vega 8 Mobile GPU. It has a little more kick than the Aspire E 15, and it features a full aluminum chassis in a slimmer, 14-inch build. It also has a tactile keyboard and an even longer battery life (9:16). Unfortunately, it has a dull display like the Aspire E 15's.

If you're looking for a more-premium machine, the MSI PS42 8RB Prestige ($1,299) is a solid choice, as it's packed with an Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU. Along with its 0.6-inch, slim design and wide variety of ports, it has a vivid 14-inch panel that beats the screens from the Aspire and MateBook, but its battery life (6:22) isn't anywhere near as long as what you get from those machines.

Hopefully, these choices help in your quest for a good laptop to play The Sims 4 on. Let us know what you decide to go with!

