AT&T Windows Phone 8 Devices to Go on Preorder October 21 (Report)

The final set of Windows Phone 8 development tools hasn't even been released yet, but that's not stopping Microsoft from chugging towards an official launch at full steam. Indeed, we may see the some hotly anticipated Windows Phone 8 devices go up for preorder as early as October 21st, a week ahead of the October 29th launch date Microsoft has set for its next-generation smartphone operating system.

AT&T is poised to pre-sell its arsenal of Windows Phone 8 handsets on that date, The Verge reports. The carrier has been one of Windows Phone's staunchest supporters and its WP8 lineup includes the HTC Windows Phone 8X and the Nokia Lumia 920 flagship phones, as well as the more mainstream Nokia Lumia 820. It's unknown whether or not the Samsung Ativ S will end up on AT&T shelves; Samsung has kept mum about its Windows Phone ever since unveiling the device at IFA Berlin in August.

Preordered WP8 phones should be available sometime in early November.

Phones aren't the only Windows-based devices AT&T plans to make available on the 21st, either. The carrier also plans on accepting preorders for Samsung's Ativ Smart PC and the Asus Vivo Tab RT tablet in anticipation of the October 26th launch of Windows 8, the report claims.