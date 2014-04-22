Apple Opens OS X Beta Testing Program

Want a preview of the latest version of OS X? If you agree to give Apple feedback on how OS X 10.9.3 performs, you can try out a pre-release version of the operating system through the company's seed program.

The version being made available today is the eighth seed since the first OSX 10.9.3 Beta was released in March this year, according to AppleInsider. Based on accompanying seed notes, Apple wants your thoughts on the usability and quality of iTunes contacts and calendar synchronization, Mail, Safari and Audio, as well as graphics driver performance.

MORE: Best Mac Apps 2014

If you want to be part of the conversation, sign up for Apple's OS X Beta Seed program and accept the Beta Seed and Confidentiality agreement. Participants need to be of legal age (at least 18 years old in many countries). You will get a Beta Access Utility for your Mac, which lets you access pre-release versions of OS X in the Mac App Store Updates panel.

The 10.9.3 update to OS X is expected to add new support for 4K displays, enabling compatible 4K screens to be set at a Retina resolution. With Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference coming up in June, we are likely to see the final version of this OS update soon.