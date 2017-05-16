Trending

Report: Apple to Kill Off iPad mini

By News 

If you're wondering why rumors concerning updates to the iPad lineup haven't mentioned anything about its smaller-sized formats, we might have just found out. According to a new report, the company will discontinue the 7.9 inch iPad mini 4 this summer.

Credit: Laptop Mag

In a story published today (May 16) BGR cites "a source close to Apple" that claims "the iPad mini is being phased out."

MORE: iPad Buying Guide: Which One is Right for You?

But why would Apple reduce the number of options shoppers can select from? The source claims that sales are so poor for the pint-sized slate that nobody would miss it.

Once the iPad mini 4 goes away, customers still have a solid option with the simply-named, but new-for-2017 iPad. This 9.7-inch slate doesn't offer the same laminated, anti-reflective slate of the mini 4, but it lasts 3.5 hours longer and its screen is brighter and more colorful.

Tablet Guide

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.