Apple iPhone 5c Price Cut in Half at Best Buy

UPDATE: Walmart has just announced that it will soon be selling the iPhone 5c for just $45 on a two-year contract-- which is $5 cheaper than Best Buy's new price point. Walmart has not announced when this discount will go into effect, but says that it's set to roll out "shortly."

If you’re waiting for the new iPhone’s price to drop, Best Buy already has you covered. The electronics retail giant is already selling the iPhone 5c for $50 two weeks following its launch.

Best Buy says that customers will get a $50 gift card that can be applied to the $99.99 phone, cutting the price in half. At the same time, the store will also offer a $50 discount on the Galaxy S4, dropping the cost from $199 to $150. The deal runs until Oct. 7, although you’ll still have to pay top dollar for the flagship iPhone 5s.

The 5c has only been on the market for two weeks, and we’ve already seen a number of price cuts. At launch, Walmart began selling the 5c for $80, which is $20 cheaper than the standard cost of the phone with a two-year contract. Target has also offered the same discount for the iPhone 5c.

The iPhone 5c is essentially Apple’s new iPhone 5 replacement, while the iPhone 5s is the next flagship Apple smartphone. The 5c comes with the same internals as the iPhone 5 and switches out the 5’s aluminum back for a plastic, glossy color-coated rear shell. The 5s, comparatively, starts at $199 with a two-year contract and comes with an improved A7 64-bit processor, a fingerprint scanner built into its home button, and an enhanced camera.

In a sense, the price cuts make sense considering you’re essentially purchasing a previous generation phone with the 5c. Apple no longer lists the iPhone 5 on its website, but you can still buy it from carrier stores. The company is also giving away the iPhone 4 for free as long as you’re on a two-year carrier contract.