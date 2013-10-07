Apple iPhone 5c Outselling Galaxy S4 at AT&T and Sprint

It appears those early reports about underwhelming iPhone 5c sales may have been overblown. As it turns out, the handset is actually selling quite well, outpacing Samsung's Galaxy S4 at both AT&T and Sprint as the second best selling smartphone for the carriers behind the iPhone 5s.

The news, which was reported by Fortune, comes by way of analyst firm Canaccord Genuity, and appears to refute initial claims that millions of units of Apple's budget phones were languishing on store shelves around the world. As expected, the iPhone 5s is also outselling the Galaxy S4 at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, making it the top-selling handset for each carrier.

MORE: iOS 7 Essential Tips and Tricks

The iPhone 5c is being outsold by the Galaxy S4 at T-Mobile and Verizon, but it's still those carriers' third best-selling handset. This is despite the fact that carriers are reporting shortages of different color and memory options.

The iPhone 5c is essentially a colorful version of Apple's iPhone 5. The biggest difference between the handsets are the iPhone 5c's colorful plastic frame and a slightly higher capacity battery. The more advanced iPhone 5s features an improved 64-bit A7 processor, upgraded camera and fingerprint scanner. Both of the handsets come loaded with Apple's new iOS 7 operating system.

With Walmart, Best Buy and Radio Shack all now offering the iPhone 5c for less than $50, Apple may extend its lead over the S4 in the coming weeks.