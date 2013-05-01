Apple iPad Sales Dominate Q1 2013, but Samsung Rules Android Tablets

Samsung has been slowly but surely edging in on Apple’s share of the smartphone market, and now it seems to have its sights set on tablets too. On Wednesday the IDC released statistics regarding this year’s tablet sales, clearly depicting an arms race between the two major mobile moguls.

Apple surpassed the IDC’s projections during Q1 2013 by selling 19.5 million tablets worldwide—a significant jump from the 11.8 million sold during the same time period in 2012. Despite these sales, however, Apple only controls 39.6 percent of the slate market share, marking a drop from the 58.1 percent it owned last year.

Samsung, contrastingly, owns 17.9 percent of the market share and sold 8.8 million tablets worldwide during the first quarter of 2013. While the Korea-based company is still seemingly far behind its rival, its tablet sales have shown a year-over-year growth of 282.6 percent, compared to Apple’s 65.3 percent.

IDC’s statistics follow recent reports that have indicated demand for the iPhone is weakening. Last month Apple shares fell below $400 for the first time since 2011, and sources from Apple’s supply chain reportedly indicated an decrease in orders for iPhone components.

As for the rest of the slate space, Asus, Amazon and Microsoft recorded respective market shares of 5.5 percent, 3.7 percent and 1.8 percent after Q1 2013. Asus sold 2.7 million tablets globally during Q1 2013, while Amazon shipped 1.8 million units of its Kindle slates. Sales of Microsoft’s Surface and Surface Pro tablets amounted to 900,000 for the post-holiday quarter, which aligns directly with what analysts predicted for Q4 2012.

Although Apple still dominates the tablet market by a long shot, Android tablet sales more than doubled that of the iPad after the first quarter. According to the IDC’s report, 49.2 million Android-powered slates were sold compared Apple’s 19.5 million. To be fair, that 49.2 million consists of devices from various manufacturers including Samsung, which owns more of the tablet market than Asus, Amazon and Microsoft combined.