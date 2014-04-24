Trending

Apple Beats Samsung in J.D. Power Smartphone Satisfaction Survey

By News 

Which smartphone brand gives customers the most satisfaction? According to a 2014 customer satisfaction survey by J.D. Power, Apple narrowly beat Samsung to reign supreme. 

The survey of 13,237 Americans who have owned their current smartphones for less than a year measured customer satisfaction based on four factors: performance, physical design, features and ease of operation. It compared phones offered per carrier, and across all the Big Four US wireless operators. Apple came out on top, but Samsung was a close second across the board.

MORE: Best and Worst Smartphone Brands

Other brands considered include Blackberry, HTC, Nokia, LG and Motorola, with HTC taking third place in Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Blackberry was the third most satisfactory brand for AT&T. 

Carrier-wise, AT&T took first, with an average rating of 844 on the survey's 1,000-point scale. Sprint, surprisingly, came in second with 839, despite having the worst 4G performance in cities such as New York and San Francisco. T-Mobile was third (835) while Verizon lagged behind (829).

Cherlynn Low

Cherlynn joined the Laptopmag team in June 2013 and has since been writing about all things tech and digital with a focus on mobile and Internet software development. She also edits and reports occasionally on video. She graduated with a M.S. in Journalism (Broadcast) from Columbia University in May 2013 and has been designing personal websites since 2001.