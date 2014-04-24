Apple Beats Samsung in J.D. Power Smartphone Satisfaction Survey

Which smartphone brand gives customers the most satisfaction? According to a 2014 customer satisfaction survey by J.D. Power, Apple narrowly beat Samsung to reign supreme.

The survey of 13,237 Americans who have owned their current smartphones for less than a year measured customer satisfaction based on four factors: performance, physical design, features and ease of operation. It compared phones offered per carrier, and across all the Big Four US wireless operators. Apple came out on top, but Samsung was a close second across the board.

Other brands considered include Blackberry, HTC, Nokia, LG and Motorola, with HTC taking third place in Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Blackberry was the third most satisfactory brand for AT&T.

Carrier-wise, AT&T took first, with an average rating of 844 on the survey's 1,000-point scale. Sprint, surprisingly, came in second with 839, despite having the worst 4G performance in cities such as New York and San Francisco. T-Mobile was third (835) while Verizon lagged behind (829).