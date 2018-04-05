Amazon's Secret Surface Pro Sale: From $670

The Microsoft Store is celebrating spring's arrival with a massive sale that takes up to $200 off our favorite detachable 2-in-1 — the Editors' Choice Surface Pro.

However, Amazon is quietly stealing Redmond's thunder with a secret sale on the same Surface Pro configurations that are currently on sale at Microsoft. Amazon's sale is especially noteworthy because it undercuts Microsoft, sometimes by as much as $342.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro on Amazon.com

Some of the configurations on sale at Amazon include:

Another thing worth mentioning about Amazon's sale is that it even beats its own Presidents Day sale by about $50 on some models.

The base configuration of the Surface Pro includes a 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 touchscreen display, Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. For everyday use, we recommend upgrading to the $1,048 model, which includes a Core i5 CPU and a more reasonable 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

The Surface Pro's knockout feature is undoubtedly its brilliant PixelSense display, which we found to be one of the best screens on the market. None of these models include the Surface Pen or Type Cover, which you can add for $34.99 and $92.99, respectively.