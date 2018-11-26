Amazon Cyber Monday Laptop Sale: $300 Off Dell XPS 15

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the holiday's best sales.
Cyber Monday is here, meaning its finally time to pull the trigger on that laptop you've been eyeing. Amazon is holding a big 1-day laptop sale on a variety of popular notebooks from top manufacturers, allowing you to save up to $350 on the premium portable powerhouse of your dreams.
Highlights include the slick Asus ZenBook 13 for just $699 ($100 off), as well as the convertible, Alexa-enabled Acer Spin 5 for $749 ($196 off). Gamers can check out the Dell XPS 15 9570 gaming laptop for $1,399 ($300), which gets you a Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU capable of playing modern games at respectable settings.
Here are all the big discounts you can get in Amazon's Cyber Monday laptop sale. Note that the sale ends at 3am ET on Tuesday, Nov. 27, so act fast if you want to save.
- Asus ZenBook 13 for $699 ($100 off)
- Dell XPS 9570 Gaming Laptop for $1,399 ($300 off)
- Acer Spin 5 (Core i7/8GB RAM/256GB SSD) for $679 ($220 off)
- Acer Spin 5 (Core i7/GTX 1050/8GB RAM/1TB HDD) for $749 ($196 off)
- Acer Swift 3 (Ryzen 5) for $549 ($150 off)
- Acer Swift 3 (Core i5/GeForce MX150) for $579 ($220 off)
- Acer Swift 3 (Ryzen 7, Radeon RX 540) for $649 ($150 off)
- Acer Swift 3 (Core i7/GeForce MX150) for $699 ($200 off)
- Acer Swift 5 (Core i7) for $999 ($272 off)
- Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 for $899 ($206 off)
- LG Gram for $1,199 ($347 off)
- HP Envy x360 for $679 ($120 off)
Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals all week long for the biggest savings.