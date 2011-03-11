Alienware M17x to get Klipsch Speakers

As if the Alienware M17x weren't awesome enough, the company announced that its 17-inch gaming rig would be outfitted with Klipsch speakers. The speakers will first come with the 3D-enabled version of the M17x, which already comes with Wave MaxxAudio 3 enhancement technology, which is also in the Dell XPS 15 and 17.

If you haven't seen it, we recently gave the M17x an ultra-rare perfect rating of 5 stars, noting its blazing fast 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-2820QM "Sandy Bridge" processor, AMD Radeon HD 6970M GPU with 2GB of DDR5 memory, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB Samsung SSD, and built-in wireless HD capability. The notebook also has HDMI-in, which lets you use its 17-inch 1080p display with an Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3. So, while many gamers will still use headphones when fragging, it's nice to see that they won't have to if they so choose.