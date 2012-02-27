Adobe Photoshop Touch Brings Layers, Finger-Friendly Tools to iPad 2

Photo retouchers, charge up your iPads! A full featured mobile version of the world's favorite photo editing software landed in the Apple App Store today. Named Adobe Photoshop Touch, the app brings new features like support for layered images, an essential capability for doing any real image manipulation, to the iPad 2.

Naturally included in the $10 app are tools to take of advantage of the iPad's touch-based interface, or work around its limitations, depending on how you think about it. Take for instance, the Scribble Selection Tool. That feature allows users to select and remove elements from photos just by scribbling on them. In a similar vein, Photoshop Touch includes Refine Edge technology, which makes it's easier to select image elements with soft, blurred edges. Throw out that Magic Lasso tool, Photoshoppers! And check out more tools in our screenshot gallery down below.

Other new features include camera fill, new blending modes, special effects like paint and filters, and more. Just in case users to want to do a little finer editing, the app supports Adobe Creative Cloud for syncing projects up on your desktop, and because art is nothing without an audience, there's direct integration with Facebook for sharing all those airbrushed works.

Adobe Photoshop Touch works with the iPad2 and is available today in the Apple App Store for $9.99. Check out more at www.adobe.com/products/photoshop-touch.html.