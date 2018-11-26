Trending

Cyber Monday Deal: This $199 Acer Laptop Is a Steal

Do you want a Windows laptop for the price of a Chromebook? Well, then you're in luck this Cyber Monday.

Amazon is selling the Acer Aspire 1 for just $199, which is $50 off its retail price.

That might not sound like a huge saving on a laptop, but a $50 discount is 20 percent of the laptop's low starting price.

Best of all, the Aspire 1 is a capable machine despite its budget price. In our review, we praised the 14-inch laptop for its sleek design, 1080p display and a good selection of ports. Of course, the laptop's main draw is its incredibly low price. You'd be hard-pressed to find another laptop for less than $200, not to mention one that we genuinely recommend. 

The Aspire 1 comes in one configuration, which includes an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage.

