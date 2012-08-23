5-inch LG Optimus Vu Phablet Could be Coming to Verizon as LG Intuition

If you like your phones big and your cellular carrier's nationwide network even bigger, you'll be happy to hear that your phablet options are about to double. According to Droid Life, the Optimus Vu -- LG's long-awaited (and massive) Samsung Galaxy Note competitor -- should hit Verizon stores sometime in the coming weeks, sporting a 5-inch screen and a brand new name: the LG Intuition.

Droid Life's source passed a long a screenshot that shows a blurb for the phone, referenced as the Intuition and sporting a $199.99 on-contract or $549.99 off-contract price tag.

Curiously, the listing doesn't include any mention of a stylus. When we went hands-on with the Optimus Vu in February, it packed an included pen, though we noticed that there wasn't any place to actually store it in the phone itself.

LG has yet to confirm that the Optimus Vu/Intuition is coming to U.S. shores, much less talk about spec details, but the Korean version sports a 5-inch IPS screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1024x768 resolution. Presumably that will stay the same in a U.S. release, though it would make sense for LG to replace the overseas Optimus Vu's older dual-core Qualcomm processor with a new and improved CPU. Qualcomm's own Snapdragon S4 processor, with its integrated 4G LTE radio, would be a likely replacement choice.

Samsung is expected to announce its follow-up to the Galaxy Note, the cleverly named Galaxy Note 2, on August 29th at IFA Berlin.