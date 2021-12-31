DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) review

The DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) features solid lumbar support and a comfortable headrest packed into a stylish design, but the mesh is just not as comfortable as fabric or leather.

The DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) features solid lumbar support and a comfortable headrest packed into a stylish design, but the mesh is just not as comfortable as fabric or leather.

If you’re looking for the perfect blend between an office and a gaming chair, then the DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) might be the butt cushion for you.

For $499, the DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) offers great lumbar support and a comfortable memory foam headrest wrapped up in a cute cyan-and-white design. The big issue is that by default, the mesh isn’t nearly as comfortable as leather or fabric.

But it’s not uncomfortable, and the DXRacer Air is a solid gaming chair overall and worth considering if you like the idea of an office chair with gaming chair features.

DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) price and configuration options

The DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair that I reviewed is the D7200 version and costs $500. I have the White and Cyan model, but you can also get it in Black, Yellow and Red and Blue, or White and Red.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

Below that is the D7100 version, which runs for $470 and is built with slightly cheaper materials, especially where the arm rests are concerned. Those models come in either gray and black or gray and pink.

There’s also the D7400 model, which is more premium thanks to its larger size, but is currently not available nor is there a listed price. The previous models can hold people up to 6’2” and 250 pounds, but this one can sustain people up to 6’5” and 330 pounds. The DXRacer site states that it’s coming soon.

The DXRacer Air comes with a two-year warranty for accessories and a lifetime warranty for the frame.

DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) design

As the name suggests, the DXRacer Air is outfitted in a mesh designed to make the chair more breathable. Surrounding the mesh is hard plastic and metal painted in a cute white-and-cyan color scheme.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

The mesh that inhabits the backrest is gray and black, leading all the way up to the headrest, which features DX logos on the side and one big Air logo on the front. The headrest is held in place by an apparatus in the back of the chair that’s stylishly designed to look like valves you’d see in a race car. Above the headrest, there’s another DXRacer logo backed behind a small mirror, imitating a rearview mirror. There’s no lumbar support pillow with the DXRacer Air, instead there’s a rail-mounted lumbar support attached to the steel skeleton. It features 5.9 inches (15 centimeters) of adjustment range.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

DXRacer packs in 4D armrests with the Air Mesh Gaming Chair. Four-dimensional armrests let you lift them up or down, tilt them side to side, move them forward and back, and shift toward and away from you. The levers on the outside control the height of the arm rests, the button on the inside controls horizontal movement, and the button on the armrest itself controls vertical movement and tilt. The armrests are cyan with white and black accents.

Like most gaming chairs , you’ll find a class 4 hydraulic piston, which just means that it can move up and down (lever located on the right-hand side). There’s also a multi-functional tilt mechanism underneath the chair that lets you rock the chair back (lever located on the left-hand side). You can adjust the tilt tension with the knob underneath the chair as well as the backrest recline with a lever on the right-hand side of the seat. The chair has a five-star aluminum wheelbase accompanied by PU Caster wheels, which moved smoothly across the wood floors in my house.

DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) comfort

So how comfortable can a mesh chair really be? Well, if you like to sit like a cross-legged gremlin such as myself, then you'll find that it's not all that comfortable with plastic digging into your feet. But if you sit like a normal person, then I would say it's rather comfortable.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

While this is designed for gaming, I would consider it more of an office chair. Meaning that it would be most comfortable if you're wearing something thicker than pajamas, like jeans. I use it primarily in pajamas, but the seat isn't as cozy as soft fabric.

However, I will commend the lumbar support and the head pillow for having an excellent comfort ratio. Once you figure out where the lumbar support suits your body, and which position to put the headrest in, you'll feel like you're actually sitting the way you're supposed to. It also helps that the headrest doesn't bulge outward and it's made from a memory foam wrapped around a breathable mesh wrapped around a skin-friendly flannel.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

The backrest is 34.5 inches tall and 21.5 inches wide, while the seat base is 19 inches wide and 20 inches deep. Like most gaming chairs, the backrest curves outward and is surrounded by hard plastic that holds the mesh together.

The seat has a wide-flat design with the subtlest curve upwards on the side, which is perfect for sitting cross-legged if the mesh didn’t dig into my feet (although that doesn’t stop me). The seat isn’t very soft, but it’s firm.

The armrests are rather firm, but offer enough comfort thanks to the relatively soft texture. There’s enough room between the armrests and the backrest that they don’t connect very often when adjusting the position.

Meanwhile, the tilt tension of the DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair felt pretty good after some tinkering.

DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) assembly

There was a lot more going on than I expected with assembling the DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair, but I managed to build it all in less than 20 minutes or so. You can build it yourself, but it helps having a second person around at the end.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

The beginning is always simple. First, I attached the five casters to the wheelbase and attached the plastic accent covers within the slots. Then inserted the hydraulics piston with its sleeve over the base.

Next, I attached the seat base to the backrest by screwing in four M8 screws. Then I flipped the chair upside down to attach the tilt mechanism with another set of four M8 screws. Afterwards, I attached the two handles on either side by sliding them in. Finally, I lifted up the chair, and with the guidance of my wife, I slotted the bottom of the chair into the piston attached to the wheelbase. Finally (for real this time), I slotted in the headrest, which was super easy.

Bottom line

The DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) is a solid chair that makes my back feel oh-so comfy, but I can’t sit like a gremlin, which is good for my posture, but bad for my satisfaction levels.

If you want something that’s all around comfy, check out the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave Fabric chair.

However, you’d be sacrificing that great lumbar support that the DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) has, which makes it well worth considering.