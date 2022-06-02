Your iPad may get a huge update — here are the new rumored features

WWDC 2022 is on the horizon and Apple is poised to unleash highly anticipated announcements about new software updates. Thanks to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a respected Apple analyst who claims to have loose-lipped sources, we've got the scoop on iPadOS 16.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly added novel features that will delight multitaskers and app jugglers. The new perks will make the iPad "feel more like a laptop experience," Gurman said.

iPadOS 16 may streamline multitasking

As it stands now, iPadOS can run applications in full-screen mode or run two platforms simultaneously. Users can also add a third, pared-down version of an app for certain supported platforms, including Safari, Notes and Microsoft Word. iPadOS 16, according to Gurman's unnamed source, will enhance the tablet's multitasking capabilities.

The alleged revamped multitasking UI will make it easier for users to see which apps are running in the background. Switching between apps and tasks will reportedly be more effortless and streamlined. "[iPadOS 16] will also let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once," Gurman said.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Although the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models are packed with the ultra-powerful M1 chip, the same processor that runs the 13-inch MacBook Pro, there are some aspects of the Apple tablet experience that remind you, "Yeah, this is still just a tablet." As such, Gurman insinuates that iPadOS 16 will bring the tablet experience one step closer to laptop territory.

Out of all the announcements set to be declared at WWDC, Gurman says that iPadOS will have one of the greatest upgrades.

iOS 16 will also get announced at WWDC, according to Bloomberg, and it will come with a Health app refresh, new social networking perks for Messages, and an updated lock screen with widgets.

WWDC launches on June 6 at 10 a.m. PT. If you don't have the luxury of watching the livestream, stay tuned for our live blog that will give you all the scoops.