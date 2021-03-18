Xbox Game Pass adds over 60 EA games on PC today — Here is what's coming

Xbox Game Pass already made waves last week when it brought 20 Bethesda games to its lengthy catalogue of games, but now PC subscribers of Microsoft's gaming service are getting another huge batch of Triple AAA titles — and you won't have to spend an extra dime.



Microsoft announced that it's finally bringing EA Play to Xbox Game Pass on PC, which means PC members will get access to over 60 of EA's biggest titles. Better yet, PC players can get their hands on them starting today from 2 pm PT/ 9pm GMT.

With EA Play, gamers will get access to everything from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 20, to Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, along with a host of titles from EA's well-known franchises, including Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims. At no additional cost? That's just all-around good news.



What's more, EA Play on PC and Xbox Series X is also bringing EA's most recent release, Star Wars: Squadrons. And, as the cherry on top, gamers get rewards each month, with March rewards being Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs and an EA Play celebration pack for Madden 21, an N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and more.



Finally, EA Play on PC will also offer access to game trails when available, including up to 10 hours of FIFA 21.



So, expect a long weekend of gaming ahead, and for a better look at all EA Play has to offer, head over to its main site. However, getting these games is not as easy as "press start to play."

How to access EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for PC

There are a few extra steps you'll have to take before you start blasting TIE fighters, as you'll first need to download and start up the EA Desktop app.



From there, you'll need to either sign in using your EA account or create a new one. Once you're logged in, you'll be asked to link your Xbox account with your EA account. Search for a game you want to download and now you can press start to play.



Now, there are a lot of great games to play on Microsoft's popular gaming service, but here are the very best Xbox Game Pass games on PC.