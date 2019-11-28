Wow! The new iPad Air just hit its lowest price ever

Every now and then a Black Friday deal comes along that surprises everyone in our office. This time, that deal is on an Apple tablet.

Amazon is selling the Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch) for $399, or $100 off its retail price. This is the lowest price yet on the new tablet, so you might want to jump on this deal because we might not see one like it in a long time.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch): was $499 now $399

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air. On sale is the Wi-Fi version in silver and space gray with 64GB of storage. The 256GB model is $34 off. (If this sells out, Sam's Club is pricing matching)View Deal

In our iPad Air review, we gave the tablet a 4.5-stars and praised its beautiful display, long battery life and blazing-fast performance. Inside this sleek slate is a beastly A12 Bionic chip that gives you laptop-level speeds. The iPad Air still has a headphone jack, so don't worry if you don't have AirPods (although, we're seeing killer AirPods deals).

The Air now supports the Smart keyboard, so you can quickly connect it to a dock to improve your productivity. It was already an amazing value at $499, now it's a must-buy for Apple lovers at $399.

If you're looking for a laptop to go along with your new tablet, see our best Black Friday MacBook deals page. If you don't mind a Windows or Chrome OS machine, see our best Black Friday laptop deals.